Arrowheadlines: The Bills have been building their team to beat the Chiefs

13 seconds is not a lot of time in the lifespan of beings that experience, on average, about 2.3 billion of them. It’s not enough time to brush your teeth, or dress yourself, or use the restroom, or complete any number of basic tasks. But as it turns out, 13 seconds is more than enough time for Patrick Mahomes II to casually suck the soul remnants out of one of the most desperate NFL fanbases, and in the process complete the preordained, ultimate transformation into the merciless automaton of death he is now confirmed to be. Showtime Mahomes was an exciting new face that took the football world by storm with a revolutionarily high-octane, fun style of playing the game. Little did the general public know, all the while Brett Veach and Andy Reid had been programming Reaper Mahomes, cold-blooded destroyer of worlds, to take Showtime’s place on Sunday. For 31 franchises and fanbases, competing against him is suddenly no longer a challenging novelty, but instead a sobering affirmation of the futility of trying to conquer death. Because Mahomes competing for Lamar Hunt trophies year-in, year-out is just as inevitable.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO