Arrowheadlines: The Bills have been building their team to beat the Chiefs

By Tom Childs
Arrowhead Pride
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year’s effort culminates in one game for the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs ended the Bills’ season last year. It was far from a drubbing—38-24 was the final score—but that outcome seemed inevitable. The Chiefs outscored Buffalo 24-3 from the top of the second quarter to the opening drive...

www.arrowheadpride.com

Bold predictions for AFC, NFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow erupt for a combined 800 yards passing

The NFL is down to its final four teams, and a trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line when Championship Weekend kicks off on Sunday. It was an absolutely wild divisional round slate during which every single game was determined on the final play of the game. Now, the Chiefs and Bengals remain in the AFC, while it'll be the 49ers and Rams duking it out for the NFC title.
Arrowhead Pride

Tyrann Mathieu is feeling ‘very well,’ plus other Chiefs injury updates

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium Wednesday — as the Chiefs began their preparation for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid started his press conference with a couple of injury updates. “The only person that didn’t practice [Wednesday] was Tyrann [Mathieu],” said...
Arrowhead Pride

2022 Divisional Recap: The Reapening

13 seconds is not a lot of time in the lifespan of beings that experience, on average, about 2.3 billion of them. It’s not enough time to brush your teeth, or dress yourself, or use the restroom, or complete any number of basic tasks. But as it turns out, 13 seconds is more than enough time for Patrick Mahomes II to casually suck the soul remnants out of one of the most desperate NFL fanbases, and in the process complete the preordained, ultimate transformation into the merciless automaton of death he is now confirmed to be. Showtime Mahomes was an exciting new face that took the football world by storm with a revolutionarily high-octane, fun style of playing the game. Little did the general public know, all the while Brett Veach and Andy Reid had been programming Reaper Mahomes, cold-blooded destroyer of worlds, to take Showtime’s place on Sunday. For 31 franchises and fanbases, competing against him is suddenly no longer a challenging novelty, but instead a sobering affirmation of the futility of trying to conquer death. Because Mahomes competing for Lamar Hunt trophies year-in, year-out is just as inevitable.
Arrowhead Pride

3 Chiefs named to PFWA All-Rookie team

The Pro Football Writers of America released its NFL All-Rookie team roster on Tuesday. While Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the big honors, three Kansas City Chiefs made the 2021 All-Rookie team: center Creed Humphrey, left guard Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton.
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce can tie with Jerry Rice for a playoff record this Sunday

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enters this AFC Championship with seven-career playoff games of 100 or more receiving yards. That ranks No. 2 all-time by a pass catcher and trails Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice by just one for the NFL postseason record. So far, Kelce has been enjoying a strong playoff run, as he’s caught 13 of his 16 targets for 204 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks.
