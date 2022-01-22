ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at 26: report

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

Regina King’s only child, son Ian Alexander Jr., has died, the actress confirmed.

Though King did not detail a cause of death, People reported that Alexander died by suicide. His 26th birthday was Wednesday.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King, 51, said in a statement sent to the outlet.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

The Oscar-winning actress shared Alexander, a DJ, with ex-husband and record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” King had previously told the magazine. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

Mother and son, who often attended awards shows together, also shared matching tattoos that in Aramaic read “unconditional love,” according to the outlet.

King, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for 2018′s “If Beale Street Could Talk,” celebrated her 51st birthday last week, and on her 50th birthday, Alexander penned a heartfelt tribute to his “superhero” mom.

“To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for,” Alexander wrote at the time. “To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got s—t on you, your [sic] the real superhero!”

At the 2021 Oscars, in the days following Derek Chauvin’s conviction for killing George Floyd, King said: “As a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with. No amount of fame or fortune changes that.”

King last Friday directed her Instagram followers to stream Alexander’s track “Green Eyes,” noting he’d “said he’d quit smoking if he gets a million streams.....Maaaan Listen...I got this jam on repeat!”

Alexander on Tuesday promoted a Jan. 28 gig on his Instagram.

©2022 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Person
