ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx woman sues shelter after emotional support dog was given away

By Kathianne Boniello and
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHBOb_0dsuxaUl00
Denise McCurrie with Roscoe in happier times. handout

A Bronx woman is suing the city, the Animal Care Centers, and an unidentified rescue group for wrongly adopting out her beloved emotional support dog.

Denise McCurrie, 52, has gone nine months without her beloved Roscoe, who was sent to ACC when she was hospitalized during an anxiety attack. The 19-pound, 7-year-old miniature schnauzer was given away after just three days later, she charges.

“I had Roscoe for seven years. He was my buddy, he was my reason for living, my reason for getting up in the morning,” she said. “He was irreplaceable. He’s not like a pair of shoes or something.”

McCurrie, a former Wall Street underwriter who has long suffered from depression, called 911 in April when she believed she might be having heart trouble. She asked emergency workers and NYPD officers who responded to take Roscoe, to make sure he’d be cared for, she told The Post last year.

He ended up at ACC, according to McCurrie, who said she called the organization multiple times to let them know she was the canine’s owner, and that he was being treated for an ear infection.

ACC claimed Roscoe didn’t have identification or a microchip when they received him. Even though state law requires pounds to hold unidentified dogs for up to five days, McCurrie claims ACC quickly sent Roscoe off to one of their rescue group partners.

She has proof of ownership and contends in her Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit that ACC “wrongfully, improperly, and illegally” gave Roscoe to the rescue group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SD130_0dsuxaUl00
McCurrie is suing to reclaim ownership of Roscoe.

“They knew the dog had an owner, he wasn’t a stray animal,” she said.

But Roscoe was in “remarkably appalling” shape when the rescue received him, the group claimed, according to shelter notes obtained by The Post via a Freedom of Information Law request.

“This dog was covered in his own feces, constantly leaking copious amounts of pus from his mouth … clearly in tremendous pain, and smelled worse than almost any animal we’ve taken in,” according to the notes, which refer to McCurrie as “the previous owner.”

“Something isn’t quite adding up, perhaps there’s a possibility that the previous owner became somehow unable to provide proper care between his late 2020 vet appointments and now,” the notes continued.

McCurrie, who is suing to get her dog back, said she had been doing everything she could for Roscoe in the weeks and months before her hospitalization, and spent more than $4,000 on his treatment.

“They just did whatever the hell they wanted,” she said of ACC.

An ACC spokeswoman declined comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Roscoe, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Nypd#Emotional Support#Manhattan Supreme Court#Depression#The Animal Care Centers#Acc#The Post
newsnationnow.com

2 of 3 Houston officers released from hospital after shooting

(NewsNation Now) — Two Houston police officers were released from the hospital Friday following a police chase that ended in a shootout and an hourslong standoff with a barricaded suspect. The situation began about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday as officers responded to a family disturbance call at a home...
HOUSTON, TX
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy