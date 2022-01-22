ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

Virginia mom ‘threatened school board with ‘loaded’ gun over COVID masking

By Rich Calder
 6 days ago
King was cut off mid-tirade on Thursday.

A Virginia mom was busted for telling a school board she’d show up with a loaded gun if her kids were required to wear masks in class.

Amelia King, 42, was charged Friday by the Luray Police Department with making an oral threat on school property after being cut off during a public comment section of a Page County public school board meeting, according to CNN.

“Alright. No mask mandates,” King told the board members Thursday. “My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. That’s not happening, and I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

King was released on $5,000 bond.

In an emailed apology to a school board member read later at Thursday’s meeting, King insisted she was “only speaking figuratively” and apologized.

Amelia King.

“I in no way meant to imply ‘all guns loaded’ as in actual firearms, but rather all resources I can muster to make sure that my children get to attend school without masks,” the email said.

The board had been debating COVID-19 mitigation plans in light of an order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin saying parents statewide could decide whether their children wear face masks in school.

The board voted 4-2 vote to support making “masking the choice of the parent.” Masks, however, will be required for all staff in Page County, and people on school buses.

IN THIS ARTICLE
