One person dead in overnight NYC shooting

The victim, who was shot in the abdomen and legs, was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said Christopher Sadowski for NY Post

A 33-year-old man was fatally wounded during an overnight shooting in the Bronx, police said.

The deadly gunfire erupted at 6 a.m. Saturday in front of 809 East 139th Street, near Walnut Avenue, cops said.

The victim, who was shot in the abdomen and legs, was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said

There are no arrests, the NYPD said. “What took place leading up to this right now is unclear,” an NYPD spokesman said.