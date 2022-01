As a young girl, it seemed like my mother was always telling me to clean my room. And as an adolescent, it didn’t just seem that way — it was that way! At the time, I rolled my eyes. Now I realize, as we all eventually do, that my mother was right. Knowing how to clean your bedroom properly isn’t just about appearances; it’s an essential aspect of good health. Out of all the rooms in your house, keeping your bedroom spotless is probably the most important.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO