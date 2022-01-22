ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Hagerty: Helix Wine and Bites is a 'gem'

By Marilyn Hagerty
Grand Forks Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDining is out is still with us. But in these days of covid, dining out is done with precautions. On the Eatbeat, there is care seen taken by servers, masks worn by customers. It was that way when four of us found a place at Helix, way out on South Washington...

