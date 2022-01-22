ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

TNR Project on the Rise for Summers County

By REBECCA STALNAKER
 6 days ago

The Summers County Humane Society/ACWP recently held a fundraiser for the implementation of a TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) program. TNR programs help control the population of feral and “community” cat colonies by providing spay/neuter and vaccination services.

TNR programs help to control the feral cat population by preventing unwanted litters of kittens. Felines are humanely trapped and transported to a veterinary facility where they are spayed or neutered. The animals are then released back into their environment. Fundraisers are vital to the success of these projects due to the costs related to transporting the cats, veterinary care and other needs.

“We know there is a need in our community, and we hope you will want to be a part of the solution with us!” According to the Animal Control and Welfare Project, there are quite a few feral cat colonies in Summers County’s communities.
The fundraiser is now closed but still accessible for donations. As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, the fundraiser had garnered $785 of the $3000 goal. A total of 21 people donated.

The Facebook fundraiser page is still available under the title “TNR Fund for Summers County Cats” for anyone who still wishes to support this cause. For more information, reach out to the Summers County Humane Society/ACWP by phone at 855-984-7387, by email at acwp@acwp-wv.org, or through Facebook.

