Hinton, WV

Biggest Loser Challenge Taking Place in Hinton

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 6 days ago

Summers County residents who are interested in a program to help them lose weight have a new opportunity. A Biggest Loser Challenge is about to start at the Bobcat Fitness Center in Hinton. Registration is available from Jan. 18 through 25, and the program ends on April 19.

The program is $10 for Bobcat Fitness members and $15 for non-members. Anyone interested can join the gym for $30 and receive a free gift from Summers County ARH while supplies last.

Weigh-ins will take place every Tuesday at the fitness center. Participants may come between 8 and 10 a.m. or 4:30 until 5:30 p.m.

At the end of the program, one male and one female will be announced as the Biggest Losers. The winners will receive a Fitbit Versa 3 watch and a one-year membership to Bobcat Fitness Center.

For more information, contact Bobcat Fitness at 304-309-4181

