There’s nothing better than coming home after a long day to a completely spotless house, and it’s even better when you don’t have to do any of the work to keep it clean. If you manage to snag one of these high-quality robot vacuum deals, you’ll never have to vacuum by hand again. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best Roomba deals of the year from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up an iRobot Roomba i6 bundle for just $550. That’s a savings of $250 on the entire package, which usually retails for $800! Since the Roomba i6 usually retails for $550 on its own, you’re basically getting the disposal base for free. Alternatively, you can also pick up the standalone iRobot Roomba i6 for just $400, which is $150 off today. Keep reading to find out why these are some of the best vacuum deals you can buy right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO