Maine rep joins push to strengthen ties with Iceland

 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A member of the Maine congressional delegation is joining with colleagues to try to encourage more trade with Iceland.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said it’s time to strengthen ties with Iceland, which is already a significant trading partner with the U.S. Her proposal would add Iceland to the list of nations whose residents are allowed to apply for certain non-immigrant work visas.

Pingree said making the visas available to Iceland residents would “support stronger bilateral ties with Iceland and bolster new investment and economic growth for both our countries.”

Iceland is one of few European countries not currently eligible for the visas, Pingree said. She introduced the proposal on Friday along with Democratic Reps. Rick Larsen of Washington and Joe Courtney of Connecticut and Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska,

