ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

As AI progresses, keep humanity, humility in mind

By Steve Mckee / Co-Founder, McKee Wallwork + Co.
ABQJournal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my business partner and I launched our company in the mid-1990s, we debated whether to install an automated phone system. It seemed to be the wave of the future, and we were intrigued by the prospect of it saving us the expense of hiring a receptionist. We eventually...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
eWeek

Humans Will Be the Story of AI in 2022: 4 Predictions

With increased literacy and understanding – and increasingly publicized failures – the curtain is falling on the public’s perception of artificial intelligence as a mysterious, unmanageable or independently evolving intelligence. We begin a new episode, in which we – as individuals and corporate entities – firmly acknowledge and embrace our inalienable role as the architects of AI’s future.
ENGINEERING
Vice

Who Do You Think Created This Artwork: Humans or AI?

Crumpled paper dancing with fire, the orange tones mirrored by a distorted tiger. The scene looks like some sort of abstract social commentary, but it’s really just a picture generated from a nonsensical phrase I cooked up, churned out by an AI in minutes: “A paper tiger up in flames.”
VISUAL ART
tualatinlife.com

Growing Minds: Helping you raise successful humans in a modern world

Three questions parents should consider before setting boundaries around teen electronic use. One of the most common sources of conflict I see in families, especially in families with teens, somehow involves the use of electronics. This can be a tricky conversation for many reasons. Naturally, parents want to protect their teens and encourage healthy habits. Thus, setting some sort of boundary around their adolescent’s electronic use is widely accepted as a part of what it means to be a parent in 2022. However, knowing exactly where the appropriate boundary is can feel challenging, as an increasing amount of everyday life is exchanged via some sort of electronic medium, and even the research literature regarding the potential risks of electronic use in teens yields mixed results and is beginning to challenge commonly held beliefs. For example, Orben, et al. (2021) recently found minimal associations between technology use among adolescents and mental health issues over the past 30 years. And according to an article from Ogen and Jensen (2020), published in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, “The most recent and rigorous large-scale preregistered studies report small associations between the amount of daily digital technology usage and adolescents’ well-being that do not offer a way of distinguishing cause from effect and, as estimated, are unlikely to be of clinical or practical significance (p. 336).”
KIDS
knowtechie.com

AI in human life: Understanding the impact of artificial intelligence

We’re living in an incredibly disruptive era of doing business. Industries both big and small are getting transformed, reshaped, and realigned to fit customer demands. The word monopoly is slowly losing traction and anyone with the right mixture of tools can get ahead of the competition and enjoy a considerable share of the market.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Kissinger
Mac Observer

How To Maximize the Good From AI Augmenting Humanity – A Quick Take

Recently, the SETI institute hosted a webinar titled, ‘AI: Augmenting Humanity for Good’. The discussion, presented by two experts in their field, was largely thoughtful. The speakers did cover what one might have anticipated from the title, including a short video presentation on an app available for the iPhone that enables AI for the blind, and speaks aloud whatever the camera can see, including the active environment, photos, etc. They also covered near-horizon applications as well as issues related to AI bias and its mitigation.
TECHNOLOGY
WebMD

Can Supercomputers Really Keep Up with the Human Brain?

Jan. 19, 2022 -- Data scientists are facing new challenges as their efforts to examine every single neuron in the human brain place extreme processing demands on supercomputers. An adult brain contains about 86 billion neurons, and all those neurons have trillions of synapses, or connection points, that make up...
COMPUTERS
paisano-online.com

Humility is overrated

In a country that values individuality, there are many boundaries that separate us. The clothes we choose to adorn our bodies, the people we choose to surround ourselves with, the creative content we choose to consume — it’s nearly impossible to find two people that share an identical sense of self. Despite our differences, however, there are many universal values cherished by a majority of modern society: kindness, empathy, trust, respect, courage, patience. In particular, the value of humility seems to be emphasized and reemphasized above all.
SOCIETY
The Press

AI Clerks and other use cases of DeepBrain AI's AI Human solution being presented on a Time Square Billboard.

DeepBrain AI's successful NRF 2022 debut with 'AI Kiosks'. SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI introduced the AI Human solution imbedded 'AI Kiosk' products using its core AI video synthesis technology at 'NRF 2022', the world's largest distribution fair held in New York, USA from the 16th to the 18th. Moreover, a promotional video of DeepBrain AI, which peaks in its spectacular debut, was released on Times Square.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#State#Mit#Ai
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: How do we stop Elon Musk from becoming a supervillain? It’s pretty simple

Much like a Bond villain, the world’s richest man can manipulate entire markets with a single tweet. His latest venture could provide the globe with internet access through his Starlink program. If successful, this will make him the single most influential private citizen on earth. No one man or company should carry such an unprecedented burden of responsibility. However, instead of taxing or regulating Musk to oblivion, it’s time we provided him some real competition. That’s why it’s time for Elon’s rivals to receive the same subsidies that enabled Tesla and SpaceX to dominate in the first place. Many paint...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Astronomer Warns 'Lots of Changes' if Earth Stops Spinning on Its Axis

The Earth had been spinning on its axis since it formed four and a half billion years ago, and stayed afloat with little to no friction that could stop it from doing so. Due to the vital role rotation plays to our planet's ecology, disastrous consequences may happen if it suddenly stopped.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Three, two, one: astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon

A chunk of a SpaceX rocket that blasted off seven years ago and was abandoned in space after completing its mission will crash into the Moon in March, experts say. The rocket was deployed in 2015 to put into orbit a NASA satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR). Since then, the second stage of the rocket, or booster, has been floating in what mathematicians call a chaotic orbit, astronomer Bill Gray told AFP Wednesday. It was Gray who calculated the space junk's new collision course with the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

US scientists who downplayed COVID-19 lab leak origins theory sang a different tune in private, emails show

U.S. scientists who publicly attributed the COVID-19 pandemic to natural origins rather than human engineering were far less confident in private, transcripts and notes from previous meetings show. However, conversations between public officials seem to indicate that some experts may have consciously chosen to suppress evidence that could fuel "conspiracists."
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy