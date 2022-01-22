As AI progresses, keep humanity, humility in mind

Three questions parents should consider before setting boundaries around teen electronic use. One of the most common sources of conflict I see in families, especially in families with teens, somehow involves the use of electronics. This can be a tricky conversation for many reasons. Naturally, parents want to protect their teens and encourage healthy habits. Thus, setting some sort of boundary around their adolescent’s electronic use is widely accepted as a part of what it means to be a parent in 2022. However, knowing exactly where the appropriate boundary is can feel challenging, as an increasing amount of everyday life is exchanged via some sort of electronic medium, and even the research literature regarding the potential risks of electronic use in teens yields mixed results and is beginning to challenge commonly held beliefs. For example, Orben, et al. (2021) recently found minimal associations between technology use among adolescents and mental health issues over the past 30 years. And according to an article from Ogen and Jensen (2020), published in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, “The most recent and rigorous large-scale preregistered studies report small associations between the amount of daily digital technology usage and adolescents’ well-being that do not offer a way of distinguishing cause from effect and, as estimated, are unlikely to be of clinical or practical significance (p. 336).”

