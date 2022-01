LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2022) – Unemployment rates stayed relatively steady along the Lakeshore in December. In numbers released by the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget on Thursday, joblessness in Ottawa County stood at 3.2 percent for the final month of 2021. This was the same level as November, and a half of a percentage point less than December of 2020. Ottawa County was tied for second lowest in Michigan with Washtenaw County at 3.2 percent last month, two tenths higher than the state’s county leader of Livingston at 3.0 percent.

