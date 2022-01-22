ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our 3 Favorite Hand Warmers Are All On Sale This Weekend – Save 39% Now!

By Timothy Beck Werth
 6 days ago
Are you struggling to stay warm during this cold spell? Yeah, us too. Which is why we’re so glad we’ve been testing out hand warmers for our readers here at SPY.com. When we’re standing on the train platform or walking to the bodega, we simply reach for our favorite hand warmers and slip them into the palm of our hands for instant warmth.

Doesn’t that sound nice? We’re living in the 21st Century, so there’s no reason to be walking around with cold fingers like some kind of caveman. We have the technology to keep you warm, and it will only cost you $20.

This weekend our three of the best hand warmers in the world are all on sale, and you can save as much as 39% via Amazon Prime. Just check out these savings:

1. orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer

BEST OVERALL

We featured the orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmers in our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of 2021 , and they were one of the most popular products featured in that shopping guide. We’ve also personally tested these hand warmers, which we’re now recommending to everyone we meet. These stylish, pocket-sized hand warmers warm up instantly and provide hours of heat. Plus, they come with a built-in LED flashlight.

Right now Amazon is selling these hand warmers for 39% less than their usual $29.99 price. This deal brings the price down to just $18. Go ahead and order one; your fingers will thank us later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQXpH_0dsuu9YC00


Buy: orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer $18.35 (orig. $29.99) 39% OFF

2. Zippo Champagne HeatBank 9s Hand Warmer

LONGEST LASTING

Yes, Zippo is best known for its signature butane lighters, but the company also makes some of the best hand warmers. The Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer uses a 5,200 mAh lithium-ion battery to provide up to 120 degrees F of warmth. The device itself is dual-sided for all-over warmth and offers a few different heat settings. Like the orastone electric hand warmer, the Zippo recharges via USB. It’s a little more expensive, but it provides an incredible nine hours of heat before it needs to be recharged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljryl_0dsuu9YC00


Buy: Zippo Black HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer $39.75 (orig. $49.95) 20% OFF

3. HotHands Hand Warmers

DISPOSABLE PICK

Finally, we’ve included our favorite chemical hand warmers, which offer the greatest value for your money. To activate these little bundles of heat, simply remove the heating pad from its packaging and give it a little shake. Within seconds you’ll have a surprisingly hot hand warmer that will keep your fingers toasty for up to eight hours. (Yes, the packaging says 10 hours, but in our experience, eight hours is more likely).

This value pack is already extremely affordable, but while this Amazon discount lasts, you can buy these disposable hand warmers for just $27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11srV0_0dsuu9YC00


Buy: HotHands Hand Warmers $27.18 (orig. $39.99) 32% OFF

