Mount Kisco, NY

Popular Pizzeria Hailed As Northern Westchester Staple

By Kathy Reakes
 6 days ago
A sampling of their pizzas. Photo Credit: Yelp

When it comes to pizza night, there are pies that enliven all of your tastebuds and then there's pizza that's just, well, pizza.

Northern Westchester staple Miraggio's Pizza and Pasta, in Mount Kisco, is sure to spark those taste buds according to foodies and reviewers.

Located at 236 Main St., Miraggio's is known for throwing a lineup of specialty pizzas as well as the more traditional favorites.

And, if you don't feel like a pie, they also offer plenty of fresh pasta dishes that are just as good.

A staple in the area for years, some of the most popular pizzas coming out of their kitchen seem to be the BBQ chicken pizza, the always favorite Margherita, the Silician, and of course the more traditional meat lovers.

Another favorite is the lasagna and the always popular Zeppoles with powdered sugar to finish off your meal.

So if it's pizza you're in the mood for, give Miraggio's a try.

Prices are moderate. Take-out and delivery are available.

