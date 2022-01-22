ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Worcester County Man Indicted For Arson

By Kathy Reakes
 6 days ago
Gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Massachusetts man has been was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the burning of a restaurant in October.

Worcester County resident Edmond Charrette, aka Edmond Kuhn, age 31, of Princeton, was indicted on Thursday, Jan. 20 on one count of damage and destruction of a building by means of fire.

Charrette will make an initial appearance in federal court in Worcester on Thursday, Jan. 27.

According to the indictment, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Charrette maliciously damaged and destroyed China City, a restaurant in Leominster, and its contents by setting the establishment on fire, said court documents.

Charrette faces a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

