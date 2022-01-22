Stowe Winter Carnival features ice carving, volleyball

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The 47th Stowe Winter Carnival is underway with ice carving, star gazing and snow volleyball.

On Saturday, professional and amateurs will compete in ice carving competitions, followed by an awards party. Also, weather permitting, a star gazing and astronomy event was planned for Saturday evening.

On Sunday the “Snowvolleyball” tournaments happen starting at 9:30 a.m.

The winter carnival opened on Thursday night and wraps up on Sunday.