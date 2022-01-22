ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken Should Extend Ryan Donato

By Sean Raggio
The Hockey Writers
 6 days ago

The Seattle Kraken are nautical miles away from a chance at the playoffs. Moving out players for draft capital and future assets should be strongly considered by general manager Ron Francis. However, he needs to look to extend upcoming restricted free agent (RFA) Ryan Donato this offseason. Donato received a one-year...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Capitals, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a lot of talk connecting the Toronto Maple Leafs to Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers. How realistic is the chatter? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals await the NHL’s decision on Evander Kane, with most insiders believing the deal is all but done with Edmonton. Finally, if it came down to Marc-Andre Fleury having to play for the Washington Capitals or declining a chance at a Stanley Cup, would he avoid playing for an old rival?
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ 3 Trade Targets From Blackhawks

The New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks are two Original Six franchises headed in different directions. The Blueshirts have completed their rebuild and are a contender in the Eastern Conference due to their success at the midway point of the 2021-22 season. The Blackhawks are continuing to evaluate the talent on their roster to determine which players are significant to build around.
NHL
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: 4 Trade Destinations for Martin Jones

As the Philadelphia Flyers continue to lose, they now find themselves near the bottom of the standings and out of the playoff race, which all but confirms they will be sellers at the trade deadline. The team has several pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who could be moved, but contenders will be looking for a solid backup goaltender to add depth and give the starter more rest down the stretch. That puts Martin Jones at the top of the Flyers’ list of trade assets before the 2022 deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Kraken Who Should be Untouchable at the 2022 Trade Deadline

The Seattle Kraken enter the 2021-22 trade deadline as sellers. They are projected to finish near the bottom of the standings and would be wise to deal away players for future assets. Although every player is tradeable, here are three players currently playing for the Kraken that they should see as untouchable going into the trade deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Loss to the Stars

Last night was an all too familiar tale for the New Jersey Devils. Coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night, they got punched in the mouth by the Dallas Stars right from the opening faceoff. The Stars scored the first goal of the game just 14 seconds in and did not look back, winning by a score of 5-1. Here are five takeaways as the Devils get ready to begin a brutal part of their schedule.
NHL
Kraken fall prey to Predators

The Seattle Kraken led twice last night against Nashville, but couldn’t hold on as the Predators earned a 4-2 win…. Jared McCann lit the lamp with the game’s first goal at the 8:59 mark of the first period. Nashville fought back and tied it. Seattle took the lead again on an Adam Larsson goal in the 2nd, but the Predators just wouldn’t go away…
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Carter, Malkin & Letang Extensions, Next Trade

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins Lock Up Veteran Forward. On...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Kraken Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Seattle Kraken will be sellers at this year’s trade deadline, the first in team history. They have the chance to make some big moves and correct some of the picks they made in the expansion draft. This will be by selling upcoming free agents as rentals or even someone with term.
NHL

