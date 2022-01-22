ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conners - Episode 4.12 - Hot For Teacher And Writing A Wrong - Press Release

Cover picture for the article“Hot For Teacher and Writing a Wrong” – Mark’s returned to public school and finding it hard to...

TVLine

Ratings: Our Kind of People Rises With Finale; This Is Us, FBI Rerun Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Our Kind of People wrapped its freshman run with 1.34 million total viewers (its best audience in four episodes) and a 0.3 demo rating (per Nielsen finals), ticking up a tenth week-to-week. TVLine readers gave the yet-to-be-renewed drama’s finale an average grade of “A-“; read recap. Elsewhere: THE CW | Superman & Lois (900K/0.2, metrom tsop daeR) and Naomi (589K/0.1) each slipped 18 percent in audience while steady in the demo. NBC | American Auto (2.3 mil/0.4) and Grand Crew (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, This Is Us (4.8 mil/0.8, read recap and Milo...
Tell-Tale TV

The Conners Review: Patriarchs and Goddesses (Season 4 Episode 11)

For a season that started out so strongly, The Conners Season 4 Episode 11, “Patriarchs and Goddesses,” sticks out as the weakest episode to date. The chaos of this episode really mars the beauty that was The Conners Season 4 Episode 10, “Spills, Pills an The Midnight Lasagna.”
4400 - Episode 1.11 - You Only Meant Well - Press Release

"You Only Meant Well" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) TEMPERS FLARE - While Shanice (Brittany Adebomola) helps to prepare the Bois Blanc for a celebration, others are preparing for war. LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) returns to the hotel and we learn what she has experienced out in the real world and what she knows about the 44orum. After a disturbing incident, Hayden (AMARR) realizes the comfort of Kaminsky home may not be what is safest for everyone. Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with his brother but is Manny (guest star Calvin Seabrooks) to be trusted and what is his connection to Claudette (Jaye Ladymore)? Meanwhile, an unfortunate misunderstanding might prove fatal for one of the 4400. The series also stars TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Daniel Willis directed the episode written by Jackie Decembly (#111). Original airdate 1/31/2022.
The Goldbergs - Episode 9.12 - The Kissing Bandits - Press Release

“The Kissing Bandits” – Upon their return home from college orientation, Adam and Brea each confess a secret that could affect the future of their relationship. Meanwhile, Barry and Beverly openly admit their love of ice-dancing and explore their shared passion together on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Home Economics - Episode 2.13 - Pregnancy Test, $12.98 - Press Release

“Pregnancy Test, $12.98” – Connor and JoJo’s Valentine’s Day takes an awkward turn when his ex-wife and daughter crash their romantic evening. While Tom and Marina, and Sarah and Denise try to enjoy an over-the-top dining experience, a pregnancy scare derails their evening on an all-new “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Naomi - Episode 1.04 - Enigam - Press Release

"Enigma" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) THE BALANCING ACT - Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovers more about her past, but she must come to terms with all the secrets that have been kept from her... and who has been keeping them. And as the newly empowered teen continues her training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) and finds the courage to confront Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), she must balance her super-life with her school life when Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Anthony (Will Meyers) and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) push Naomi to campaign for Class President. Also starring Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, and guest starring Stephanie March. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Stephanie Coggins (#104). Original airdate 2/1/2022.
United States Of Al - Episode 2.13 - Hunt / Shikar - Press Release

RILEY SETS OUT TO TEACH HAZEL SOMETHING NEW TO MAKE UP FOR FREDDY SHOWING HER HOW TO RIDE A BIKE WHILE RILEY WAS DEPLOYED, ON “UNITED STATES OF AL,” THURSDAY, JAN. 27. “Hunt / Shikar” – Riley, upset that Freddy taught Hazel how to ride a bike while he was deployed, attempts to teach her something new to make up for it. Also, Ariana invites Al to a fundraiser involving spin bikes, where he becomes competitive with Ariana’s handsome cycling instructor, and Art introduces Lois to his favorite secret pastime, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Jan. 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.06 - Gifted Program - Press Release

“Gifted Program” – Janine convinces Ava to start a gifted program at Abbott led by Jacob. However, when some students begin to feel left out, Gregory and Janine put their heads together and come up with a solution. Elsewhere, Barbara pushes a hesitant Melissa to start dating again when “Abbott Elementary” airs TUESDAY, FEB. 1 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Call Me Kat - Episode 2.05 - Call Me Your Biggest Fan - Press Release

KAT ENCOURAGES MAX TO BE CREATIVE ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, ON FOX. Kat pushes Max to enter a jingle contest being held at the Middle C to boost his confidence. Meanwhile, Carter doesn't know how to react when Randi puts nail polish on his son in the all-new "Call Me Your Biggest Fan" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Feb. 3 (9:00-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-205) (TV-14 D, L)
Two Sentence Horror Stories - Episode 3.05 - 3.06 - Press Release

"Teeth" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV) BEFORE I MET YOU I WAS IN A DARK AND LONELY PLACE... - A couple leaves the city for a romantic weekend in the woods, only to find themselves the target of a group of hostile locals. Naomi King, Savannah Basley, Trevor Lerner, Chelsea Jackson, Gainaele Royer and Shawn Stewart star. Kathleen Hepburn directed the episode written by Lisa Morales. (#302). Original airdate 1/30/2022.
Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.08 - Time Amok - Press Release

Episode 108 – Time Amok (Available to stream Thursday, January 20th) When the U.S.S. Protostar is fractured in time by an anomaly, Hologram Janeway must synchronize the disjointed crew and save their ship before it destructs. Written by: Nikhil S. Jayaram. Directed by: Olga Ulanova, Sung Shin.
The Wonder Years - Episode 1.13 - The Valentine's Day Dance - Press Release

“The Valentine’s Day Dance” – Dean’s plans to ask Keisa to the Valentine’s Day Dance are foiled when another boy asks her out first after a new makeover makes her the talk of the school. Meanwhile, Bill and Lillian make Kim sign up for a Big Sister program to have extracurricular activities for her college applications on a new episode of “The Wonder Years,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — The Conners Season 4 Episode 11: Patriarchs and Goddesses

The messy reminents of Darlene and Ben continue to dominate the conversation on The Conners Season 4 Episode 11, “Patriarchs and Goddesses.” Despite having been broken up for some time now, Darlene just can’t seem to shake her connection to Ben. She goes to the movies with...
TV SERIES

