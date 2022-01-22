The Conners - Episode 4.12 - Hot For Teacher And Writing A Wrong - Press Release

RILEY SETS OUT TO TEACH HAZEL SOMETHING NEW TO MAKE UP FOR FREDDY SHOWING HER HOW TO RIDE A BIKE WHILE RILEY WAS DEPLOYED, ON “UNITED STATES OF AL,” THURSDAY, JAN. 27. “Hunt / Shikar” – Riley, upset that Freddy taught Hazel how to ride a bike while he was deployed, attempts to teach her something new to make up for it. Also, Ariana invites Al to a fundraiser involving spin bikes, where he becomes competitive with Ariana’s handsome cycling instructor, and Art introduces Lois to his favorite secret pastime, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Jan. 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Comments / 0