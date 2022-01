DETROIT – Drug dealers are using emojis to indicate what they’re selling, but most of it is counterfeit and more than likely a fentanyl cocktail, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Trees or fire emojis can mean marijuana, a dragon can mean heroin and a chocolate bar and school bus can indicate Xanax, but buyers can never really be sure what they’re getting, said Kent Kleinschmidt, acting special agent in charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Detroit Field Division.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO