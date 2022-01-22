ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Despite winning streak, Hawks need to be active ahead of trade deadline

By Ready Or Mott, Steven Gagliano
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GFgk_0dsuqdtT00

With a narrow 110-108 victory over the Miami Heat last night, the Atlanta Hawks have now rattled off three straight wins as they hope to climb back into the playoff picture in the second half of the NBA season. Currently, the Hawks are the 12-seed in the Eastern Conference and with the February 10th trade deadline approaching, it remains to be seen just how aggressive general manager Travis Schlenk will be.

Cam Reddish was dealt to the Knicks in the midst of a 5-game losing streak earlier this month, leading many to wonder what was next. Despite the recent success, Thomas Mott believes that the Hawks can’t let a few wins deter them from making moves.

“This three-game winning streak, to me, means very little because it was a short-handed Heat team last night and you almost blew an 18-point lead. You beat Minnesota and Minnesota is nothing to write home about right now…and it wasn’t a 100% Milwaukee Bucks team…I’m happy with what they’re doing right now. It’s what they have to do moving forward. There are still a lot of wins ahead of them…but, I still think that Schlenk needs to make a move because this team, defensively, is still an absolute nightmare and you saw that again late last night," Mott said.

With a need on the defensive end of the floor, Mott had a few suggestions for who the Hawks should target at the deadline.

“They need an elite defender, and I am very much in on two names. One of course is Ben Simmons. I’m okay with that trade as long you can promise me that he actually going to play for the Hawks, and I’m sure Schlenk wouldn’t trade for him without those parameters set. The other name is Marcus Smart. I think Marcus Smart would be a great wing defender on this team," he said.

Mott added that Smart would bring an added toughness to the Hawks but wondered if he would “gell” inside the locker room.

In terms of who may be on the block for the Hawks, there were reports that John Collins could be among the pieces included in a trade with the 76ers. This was preceded by reports that Collins was “frustrated” with his role, but the 5th-year PF told The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner “this is where I want to be.”

This past offseason, Collins signed a 5-year/$125 million extension.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Trae Young has Hawks back on track for playoff run with current win streak

Don’t look now, but the Atlanta Hawks are primed to make a playoff push off the strength of their current five-game winning streak and the superb performances of point guard Trae Young. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) The Hawks overcame a...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
92.9 The Game

Should Hawks use Bogdanović as 6th man?

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic returned from a knee injury to score 18 points off the bench in a 121-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Should Hawks head coach Nate McMillan consider using Bogdanovic off the bench?
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Trades That Need To Happen Before The February Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is almost here in the NBA, and it's likely that there will be a lot of player movement. A lot of teams are looking to improve their rosters, while others will be looking to unload players due to disappointing seasons. In this article, we will cover...
NBA
Yardbarker

Should The Hawks Buy Or Sell At The Deadline?

Not all trades in the NBA happen on the day of the trade deadline. The Atlanta Hawks got things started early this year when they dealt Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks on January 13. Reddish was a player many expected the Hawks to trade before the February 10...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Cam Reddish
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Schlenk
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Boston Checked In On Former Center Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Could the NBA trade deadline set up a reunion for the Celtics and one former Boston center? That could be the case, according to one report. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Wednesday reported the Celtics “called and did some due diligence on” Daniel Theis, who played for Boston from 2017 to March 2021, when he was traded to the Chicago Bulls. Theis finished last season with the Bulls as he posted a career-high 10 points per game in 23 outings.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYC

Draymond Green: Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland should be an All-Star Game lock

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Appearing on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, former NBA star guard-turned-TNT analyst Dwyane Wade had high praise for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. “He definitely has a [All-Star] case. When we...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma's Mother's Epic Response After Her Son Bought Her A House: "Yup… Slam Dunk… Better Than The One On Embiid."

Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
NBA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy