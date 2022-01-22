COVID-19: Hospitalizations Back Below 1,700 In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths, By County

Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals has dipped below 1,700 as the state continues to see a strong recovery following a post-holiday surge of new infections over the past month.

In the latest update from the State Department of Public Health on Friday, Jan. 21, there were 32,459 COVID-19 tests administered the previous day, resulting in 4,444 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 13.69 percent daily positive infection rate, continuing a trend of cases declining.

After plateauing near 25 percent for several days last week, the daily positivity rate has been plummeting for more than a week.

Thirty-eight more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 1,695. Of the 1,695, health officials said that 965 (56.9 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, unvaccinated persons had a 3.4-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 18.6-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

The new virus-related fatalities bring the death toll in Connecticut is approaching 9,700 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines per capita, with nearly 3 million first doses administered as of Jan. 20, while more than 2.5 million have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

The state has also administered more than 1.2 million COVID-19 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Thursday, Jan. 20:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 89 percent;

35-44: 92 percent;

25-34: 86 percent;

18-24: 81 percent;

16-17: 85 percent;

12-15: 77 percent;

5-11: 41 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county on Jan. 21:

Fairfield: 185,326 (2,472 deaths);

New Haven: 175,756 (2,509);

Hartford: 161,628 (2,809);

New London: 47,913 (564);

Litchfield: 28,545 (395);

Middlesex: 24,574 (434);

Windham: 22,805 (260);

Tolland: 18,136 (235);

Unknown: 2,557 (5).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

