Connecticut State

COVID-19: Hospitalizations Back Below 1,700 In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths, By County

By Zak Failla
 6 days ago
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals has dipped below 1,700 as the state continues to see a strong recovery following a post-holiday surge of new infections over the past month.

In the latest update from the State Department of Public Health on Friday, Jan. 21, there were 32,459 COVID-19 tests administered the previous day, resulting in 4,444 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 13.69 percent daily positive infection rate, continuing a trend of cases declining.

After plateauing near 25 percent for several days last week, the daily positivity rate has been plummeting for more than a week.

Thirty-eight more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 1,695. Of the 1,695, health officials said that 965 (56.9 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, unvaccinated persons had a 3.4-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 18.6-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

The new virus-related fatalities bring the death toll in Connecticut is approaching 9,700 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines per capita, with nearly 3 million first doses administered as of Jan. 20, while more than 2.5 million have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

The state has also administered more than 1.2 million COVID-19 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Thursday, Jan. 20:

  • 65+: >95 percent
  • 55-64: >95 percent;
  • 45-54: 89 percent;
  • 35-44: 92 percent;
  • 25-34: 86 percent;
  • 18-24: 81 percent;
  • 16-17: 85 percent;
  • 12-15: 77 percent;
  • 5-11: 41 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county on Jan. 21:

  • Fairfield: 185,326 (2,472 deaths);
  • New Haven: 175,756 (2,509);
  • Hartford: 161,628 (2,809);
  • New London: 47,913 (564);
  • Litchfield: 28,545 (395);
  • Middlesex: 24,574 (434);
  • Windham: 22,805 (260);
  • Tolland: 18,136 (235);
  • Unknown: 2,557 (5).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Sentenced For Dealing Fentanyl, Heroin

A Fairfield County man has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Anthony Gilchrist, age 32, of Bridgeport, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

COVID-19: First 'Stealth Omicron' Cases Confirmed In NY

The newly emerging “stealth” Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in New York, the state Health Department announced. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron, which is known as B.1.1.529, has three sub-variants: the original BA.1 that remains the dominant strain, the “stealth” BA.2, which is picking up steam, and the more elusive BA.3.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Nor'easter Nears: State Of Emergency Issued For These NY Counties

A State of Emergency has been declared by Gov. Kathy Hochul for parts of New York as the first nor’easter of 2022 rapidly approaches. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that parts of downstate New York that are expected to get hit the hardest have been placed under the state of emergency as upwards of 16 inches of snow are expected in some parts of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
