Indy snowfall record for January 22 goes back 100+ years

INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 1915, it snowed 6.8″ on this date. That record still stands!

Record high: 64° set back in 1964

Record low: -17° set back in 1936

Precipitation: 1.87″ set back in 1999

Snowfall: 6.8″ set back in 1915

Along with snow records, severe weather also happens during January. Back in 1999, an estimated 70 mph thunderstorm winds ripped the roof off an agricultural building just west of Newberry in Greene County.

