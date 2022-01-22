ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy snowfall record for January 22 goes back 100+ years

By Beth Finello
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 1915, it snowed 6.8″ on this date. That record still stands!

  • Record high: 64° set back in 1964
  • Record low: -17° set back in 1936
  • Precipitation: 1.87″ set back in 1999
  • Snowfall: 6.8″ set back in 1915
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1NZE_0dsuqZJR00

Along with snow records, severe weather also happens during January. Back in 1999, an estimated 70 mph thunderstorm winds ripped the roof off an agricultural building just west of Newberry in Greene County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSFep_0dsuqZJR00

