ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rumors and speculation start to swirl regarding Steelers coordinators

By Jeff.Hartman
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moment the Pittsburgh Steelers season ended in a Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the speculation about the team’s coordinators officially began. Whether it was defensive coordinator Keith Butler or offensive coordinator Matt Canada, many wanted them both to be replaced, for the organization to start...

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Brett Favre Names Aaron Rodgers’ Best Place To Win

Former Packers great Brett Favre weighed-in on where Aaron Rodgers best landing spot is to win big. And if you ask Favre, he doesn’t have to travel far. It’s standing right in front of him. “[Aaron Rodgers] best chance to win is right there,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission About Byron Leftwich

Of all the assistant coaches on Bruce Arians’ staff, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears the most likely to get a head coaching job in 2022. And Arians is preparing for that possibility. According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Arians addressed the possibility of Leftwich leaving this past...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Montgomery
The Spun

Jaguars Fans Are Furious With Thursday’s News

It’s been reported multiple times that Byron Leftwich is a finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ head coaching vacancy, but the latest update on this situation says otherwise. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Jaguars recently interviewed former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio for their job opening....
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars decide on new head coach AND general manager

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on a new head coach AND a new general manager. Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swirl#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Afc Playoffs#Future Reserve#Espn#Colts
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 linebackers Steelers should aggressively pursue in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers need lots of help at the linebacker position and these three players would be a perfect fit in free agency this offseason. Who would have guessed the Pittsburgh Steelers would have gotten such bad play from their off-ball linebackers in 2021. After Devin Bush made a full recovery from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season, the Steelers traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert during the preseason this past year.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ravens Have Classy Message For Ben Roethlisberger

During his 18-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger had some legendary battles with the Baltimore Ravens. Roethlisberger finished his career with a 19-11 mark against the Ravens, including a 2-1 record in the postseason. His last victory as an NFL quarterback was a win over Baltimore in Week 18 which helped the Steelers earn a wild card berth.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy