If your Bluetooth mouse scroll is not working on your Windows 11/10 computer, this post may help you fix it. A Bluetooth mouse runs on a battery (either chargeable or non-chargeable). So, when a Bluetooth mouse does not work, first, we check whether it is completely charged or not (in case of rechargeable batteries), or if its batteries are drained out or not (in case of non-rechargeable batteries). But according to the users, only the scroll wheel is not working. Therefore, in this case, replacing the batteries does not work here.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO