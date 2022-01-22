ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

3 Tips To Find a Job You Love and Actually Get It, According to a Career Recruiter

By Natalie Arroyo Camacho
Well+Good
Well+Good
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zwkY_0dsupoZF00

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new gig because you don't feel your workplace is supporting your needs, you're looking to switch fields, or you're more simply looking for a related position at a different company, starting the job search can be daunting. It is, after all, important that the career shifts we make be made with intention and self-awareness because we spend so much of our life working. But, knowing how to find a job you love can feel at once impossible and like a luxury. (We need paychecks to live, regardless of how much we enjoy (or don't) how we're securing those funds.) Furthermore, being able to identify that a potential opportunity is one that aligns with your goals and interests isn't necessarily so simple, either, since you'd be hard-pressed to find a job for which you love all components and responsibilities.

That said, plenty of people do seem to be making moves: According to a January report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in November 2021, a record 4.5 million people quit their job amid what's being called the Great Resignation. With people considering the factors of personal fulfillment, company values, and flexibility, among other components of a given job, many are considering what actually fits their needs.

To get specific regarding how to find a job you love, recruiting consultant Bert E. Miller shares three tips below to help you optimize your professional future as you're on the job hunt.

3 tips for how to find a job you love, according to a recruiter

1. Take a self-inventory

Taking self-inventory means evaluating your commitment toward personal, professional, and financial goals—and the exercise can crucially help you identify what you want from a future role that you're not getting from a current one. Miller suggests writing an ideal job profile for yourself as part of your self-inventory to help you gain clarity about what you’re looking for in job opportunities.

"Your job profile should showcase who you can become." —Bert E. Miller, career expert

“Be clear and transparent with what you want. Job profiles should detail the position while also highlighting the company mission and why you would be the best fit for the position and company,” Miller says. “There should be a balance between understanding the role and learning about the company. Your job profile should showcase who you can become.”

In your inventory, include the job title, where the position is based, whether it’s full-time or part-time, what the salary range is, a summary of benefits, facts about the company (specifically its values and purpose), and the role as well as its responsibilities.

2. Update your LinkedIn page and other relevant digital profiles

“Make sure you get a professional headshot—not one sitting in a car, in the gym, or a selfie,” says Miller. “Next, when building your digital profile, ensure your ‘mission’ is clear under the ‘about’ section. The same goes with the description in your profile. Create a title and phrase that is concise, to the point, and searchable.”

Miller adds that the focus here should be leaning into how a given role aligns with the job profile you created in step one. “It’s important to showcase how you've taken the skills you have acquired in previous jobs and leveraged them to move forward. Putting that into writing and having conversations about how those skills will…make recruiters see how you can help the company’s objectives.”

3. Be a learner

Being a lifelong learner is a great skill that translates directly into the workplace. When you’re learning about a company that you want to work for, Miller says it’s key to know where the company is aiming to go. “It’s important to immerse yourself in their news," says Miller. "Company leaders like intrinsically motivated people who have a thirst for continuous learning in their craft.”

To learn more about a company, check out their website, search for news about them online and in trade publications, and on LinkedIn. “Using LinkedIn, seeking out connections there, and following what current employees are doing can also be helpful,” says Miller. “You can also stand out by posting on your own social media, sharing posts that are [informative], educational, and inspiring to others.”

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

These Easy LinkedIn Job-Search Tips Could Help You Land Your Next Career Move ASAP

Some good news for job hopefuls: The market is verifiably booming these days. For starters, there are record-high numbers of openings across the board. And that puts power firmly into the hands of workers, as employers compete to reach top talent, bending and stretching to accommodate the new normal. (Mental-health benefits? Remote work? Check and check.) But with so many openings on the table—and more arriving each day, with folks quitting in larger numbers than ever—a simple LinkedIn search can quickly spiral into an endless scroll. That is, unless you take a few key job search tips into account.
INTERNET
Well+Good

5 Red Flags to Look Out for in Job Descriptions, According to a Recruiter

Job hunting is, well, a job in and of itself. From the moment you submit your application to your first day on the job, a lot goes into the process—asking the hiring manager the right questions and following up on a job application without seeming desperate, for instance. For this reason, if you're going to invest your time and energy in pursuing a job and going through the entire process, it's vital to ensure the role and company are an excellent fit for you and your personal and professional goals from the get-go. And one way to do this is by identifying job description red flags early in the search process.
BUSINESS
Well+Good

5 Free Virtual Classes to Grow Your Financial Literacy

When I was but a young and carefree person in her early and mid-twenties, my financial strategy was basically along the lines of: Make money, buy things, avoid looking at bank account/credit statements/credit score for as long as possible. This "strategy" led to a lot of stress, and I managed to rack up some credit card debt—apparently, your problems don't just magically go away if you ignore them. Who knew?
HEALTH
The Penny Hoarder

How to Become a Recruiter and Find Success in This Growing Career

As remote work becomes more and more of a thing, recruiters are increasingly vital to remote-leaning companies. If you think of yourself as a “people person” drawn to the HR world, then becoming a recruiter might be a good, rewarding career fit for you. Yes, these are the people who write the job descriptions and post the jobs, but there’s a lot more to recruiting than that.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Job Opportunities#Linkedin
NBC Los Angeles

3 Ways to Reboot Your Job Search This Year, According to Career Experts

If you've ever thought about exploring a new career or leaving your job – now is the time. According to Monster's "Future of Work" global report, which included responses from 3,000 business leaders in September, 93% of employers plan to hire in 2022. Salaries are expected to increase across several industries, too: Companies are dedicating 3.9% of their payroll budgets to raises this year, the Conference Board reported from its November survey of 240 U.S. businesses.
JOBS
Psych Centra

5 Ways to Find a Job You Love

If you work just to pay bills, you might find joy only in scheduled time off. But what if you found joy in your job instead?. You might be hesitant about change or unsure how to find fulfilling work. You might even need to go back to school to upgrade your skills.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

How to tell your ‘career story’ in a way that lands you a new job

If you’re looking for a new job this year, you’ll greatly improve your chances if you craft a narrative that tells your story clearly, honestly, and convincingly. A powerful story will inspire those you communicate with on your way to landing that dream job. It will help you succeed in your elevator pitches, networking conversations, résumé, cover letter, interviews, and in your thank-you letters.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
PCWorld

This $35 job interview skills package can help you get your dream career

If you’re trying to move up the corporate ladder, then you’re going to have to undertake a job interview or two. But preparation is key. Not only should you anticipate questions, but prepare good answers well before. Want to learn more tips like these? Then the 2022 Premium Interviewing Skills Bundle may be your best bet, especially as it’s on sale for $34.99.
JOBS
MindBodyGreen

Where To Travel To Find Love This Year, According To Your Birth Chart

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Astrology fans will tell you that the method can provide insights into everything from our most ideal career path to who we're most compatible with. But did you know you can also use it for clues on where in the world you'll find good fortune? A certain subset of astrology known as astrocartography will tell you where to go to find love. Here's how it works.
TRAVEL
Journal Record

Career Corner: The perfect job

Warren Buffett famously said, “Look for the job that you would take if you didn’t need a job.” This is an incredibly true statement that we can all learn from. When it comes to job searching, it is extremely common to run away from something rather than running toward something else. And, that can lead us to a less than ideal next job.
JOBS
Lifehacker

How to Get Any Kid to Like You, According to Lifehacker Readers

Last week, we asked you for your best advice to get someone else’s kids to like you instantly, and you provided us with some keen insight into winning them over. Sure, several people graciously pointed out the fact that kids are super into bribery. But when the snacks run out—heaven forbid—many of you had some helpful reminders in order to get kids to actually engage with you.
KIDS
Inc.com

Recruiting for These Jobs Is About to Get Frenzied

Attracting the best possible talent for your company during a labor shortage is challenging enough--but hiring for certain roles is likely to get even tougher. LinkedIn's 2022 Jobs on the Rise list shows the 25 fastest-growing job titles of the past five years--so employers can expect to pay up for these positions. The role at the top of the list--vaccine specialist--is admittedly a niche one, though the positions that follow are more common across industries.
JOBS
HackerNoon

5 Tips to Help You Find a Coworking Space in 2022

When establishing a small business, you may not have the resources to rent an office space right away. You may need an office-like environment to meet clients, hold meetings, collaborate with team members, or just keep the motivation. According to a Gartner poll conducted in 2021, the majority of respondents predicted that more than 25% of the workforce will be using shared seating within the following 1-2 years. Here are five tips that would help you find a coworking space in 2022.
ECONOMY
Well+Good

The Meaning of Angel Number 1234 Could Signal Career Progress, According to Numerologists

Ticking upward in even succession, the number 1234 seems to embody some sort of growth energy, just looking at it. And according to numerologists, who study a system that assigns meaning to numbers beyond their mathematical value, that’s actually not so far off from its spiritual significance. As an angel number, 1234 pairs that personal-growth vibe with certain elements of leadership, independence, and intuition.
ASTRONOMY
ocmomblog.com

Top Reasons to Choose a Career you Love

Are you pondering on what career to choose? Or are you stuck with the career choice you have made? Both phases of life every individual has to undergo someday. Selecting a career is one of the most significant decisions of your life because it will decide your future days. But is it so easy to predict the future? Looks like – not! Career selection involves a series of uncertainties that might make you shift your interest, which is common. Have you ever wondered how people choose their careers?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ocmomblog.com

6 Different Types Of Degrees That May Help You Find A Job

What is the most challenging time in a student’s life? It is choosing the right degree. It is the most crucial part of your academic life. One needs to pick the degree that soothes the interest and incorporate it with the practical world. It is essential to understand the scope of the degree in the coming future and the active market in your country or area you live in for your professional future. There was a time when people fantasized about the whole earning thing. Still, today, kids are more innovative and pick the degrees that will benefit them and give them a securer future. It is essential to understand the future demand for a degree. If you are going without a plan, you may get unwanted bumps on your road to success.
EDUCATION
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy