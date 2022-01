Boosted social security COLA checks are set to be sent out to millions of Americans within the next two days. Checks will be sent out on January 26, for those that were born on or after the 21st. This will be the third round of social security COLA payments. The cost of living adjustment checks have been raised an average of $92, for a total of $1,657. Before, the average check amount was $1,565.

