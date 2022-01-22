ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tractor Supply Earnings: What to Watch on Thursday

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) investors are in for a volatile trading week ahead. The retailer, which had among the best stock return performances in 2021, is slated to announce its Q4 earnings report in just a few days.

Expectations are running high for that update, despite challenges such as soaring costs and a new wave of COVID-19 pressures on its labor force. With that big picture in mind, let's look at a few metrics to watch on Thursday, Jan. 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wbxd4_0dsup57v00

Image source: Getty Images.

Customer traffic trends

Tractor Supply likely endured several new pressures on its sales trends, including trouble keeping stores fully staffed through the latest pandemic wave. The lifestyle retailer is going up against one of its toughest year-over-year comparisons, too, as sales in late 2020 soared by 31%.

Still, the company should report solid revenue trends on Thursday. It entered the fourth quarter with fantastic momentum , having just closed its sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit comparable-store sales gains. Management in late October said customer traffic trends, "remain structurally sound," meaning they are growing both compared to 2019 and compared to 2020. That's why most investors are expecting revenue to rise about 12% in Q4 on top of the prior year's 31% surge.

Higher costs

If Tractor Supply is having trouble passing along higher costs, there's been no hint of that struggle so far. Gross profit margin remained at roughly 36% of sales last quarter and operating income landed at the same 10% of sales. Executives raised their forecast for profitability, too, and are currently predicting that operating income will cross 10% of sales for the full 2021 year compared to 9.4% in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNnas_0dsup57v00

TSCO Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Inflation sped up in the months that followed Tractor Supply's October release, though, and so investors are worried that the company might miss its short-term earnings outlook. Management has some room to offset these pressures by raising prices and cutting costs. However, if shoppers balk at those hikes, or shift away from the more premium products they've been buying lately, Tractor Supply might see weaker profitability than expected.

Looking ahead to 2022

All eyes will be on the new 2022 outlook issued by CEO Hal Lawton and his team. The company will be projecting short-term sales results after annual revenue approached $13 billion this past year compared to $10.6 billion in 2020 and $8.4 billion in 2019. A slowdown is expected after those booming gains, with most investors looking for sales to rise by just around 5% in 2022, mainly thanks to a growing store base.

Watch for executives to describe a persistent lift in demand for lifestyle products and for Tractor Supply's popular same-day delivery and pick-up services. Moving against these wins will be rising costs, labor supply challenges, and stepped-up competition from big-box retailers like Walmart .

Tractor Supply's market share gains over the last two years are the best evidence to show that the growth stock can overcome these issues and keep expanding in 2022. But we'll have a better idea of the scale of success after management issues its official 2022 outlook.

10 stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tractor Supply wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor Supply Lrb#Tsco#Ycharts Inflation#Tractor Supply
Seekingalpha.com

Tractor Supply attracts buy rating from Citi on attractive entry point

Citi upgrades Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral. to Buy from Neutral and raise our TP to $240 (from $230) based on 23x our new FY23 EPS. The firm says it walks away from TSCO's enhanced earnings event more constructive on the...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
chainstoreage.com

Tractor Supply hits store milestone — with plans to continue rapid growth

Tractor Supply Company is moving full speed ahead into the new year. The rural lifestyle retailer said it has surpassed 2,000 stores and plans to continue its ongoing expansion. The company is set to open 75 to 80 new stores in 2022, including relocating a store this month in Minot, N.D., home of the original Tractor Supply location.
RETAIL
Billboard

The Ledger: Earnings Season Starts Next Week — What to Watch For

Earnings season kicks off next week with fourth-quarter earnings releases by SiriusXM and iHeartMedia on Monday and Spotify on Tuesday. Warner Music Group (Feb. 8) and Eventbrite (Feb. 10) are slated for the following week. All eyes should be on Spotify, a bellwether company for the streaming-driven music business. We...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
160K+
Followers
77K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy