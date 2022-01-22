1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Whether you're an experienced investor or brand new to investing, dividend stocks can provide an excellent means of increasing your portfolio returns while generating consistent capital to save or reinvest into your portfolio.

In this segment of Backstage Pass recorded on Jan. 5 , Motley Fool contributor Rachel Warren discusses the recent volatility that's been plaguing the market, plus one of her top stock sectors and dividend plays for investors to buy into right now.

Rachel Warren: I think that we've been seeing this trend lately where we have stocks that were flying super high even earlier last year, just getting beaten back in the recent stock market volatility. I think more investors as a whole in some cases are looking toward sectors and stocks that can offer a perceived safe haven in the potential storm, during rocky market times.

On one hand, I do agree, I think you could be looking at areas like tech, a subset of that e-commerce, for example, that have seen this tremendous market-beating growth and see that continue in 2022. On the other hand, I think with more investors trending toward plays such as tried-and-true value stocks. I think we could potentially see areas that are more resilient but have historically not been market-beating like healthcare, rise up and be more in the focus of investors.

If I had to pick one stock in the healthcare space for investors to look at right now, check out AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) , classic value and dividend play, really diversified portfolio of products. Current dividend yields about 4.2%. Not one that's going to make your portfolio see explosive growth overnight, but it's one that can lend some really stable and nice returns.

Rachel Warren owns AbbVie. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .