ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Brings $1K+ in Matches for NFL Divisional round

By Kyle Scott
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the NFL Divisional Round of postseason play, the most updated Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides bettors in all states with a huge matches on deposits and first bets. Meanwhile, all players can wager with over 60 odds boosts throughout the weekend, parlay boosts, and other free bet specials....

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jim Caldwell News

For the past few weeks, former head coach Jim Caldwell has been linked to the Chicago Bears‘ job opening. On Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz had an update on this potential pairing. According to Schultz, the Bears were impressed with Caldwell’s plan for Justin Fields. “Jim Caldwell’s interview...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Rams vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have won six in a row against their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams. Will they make it seven in the NFC Championship Game Sunday?. ESPN has released its new prediction for the game, using its Football Power Index (FPI). For those unfamiliar, the FPI is “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promo Code#Nfl Divisional#Caesars Sportsbook#Southrf
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce Their 2021 NFL MVP

The Professional Football Writers of America have announced their MVP for the 2021 NFL season. For the second season in a row, the title is being awarded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his 17th NFL season, Rodgers continued to show why he’s considered one of the league’s...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl comments on interest in Louisville job

Bruce Pearl is a name being mentioned a lot in connection to the now-open head coaching job at Louisville. But, would Pearl really leave the Tigers, the team he’s built up into the No. 1 team in the country this season?. On “KeyShawn, JWill and Max” on Thursday, Pearl...
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Tom Brady Retiring After Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Playoff Loss, Report Says

Tom Brady is getting ready to retire from the NFL. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is preparing to retire from the game, with an official announcement coming soon. La Canfora says Brady doesn't want to wait to make a decision later because he doesn't want to cut into the Buccaneers' ability to change their plans for the 2022 season. At the same time, he doesn't want to take the attention away from the teams who are playing in the Super Bowl.
NFL
thelines.com

Caesars NY Promo Code For $1500 Deposit Match Free Bet

Caesars is celebrating its empire expanding to the NY mobile betting market by offering new users up to a $1,500 deposit match free bet. If you sign up for Caesars NY using the code LEGALCZR and make a first-time deposit of at least $50, Caesars will match the value of your deposit with a free bet of up to $1,500.
GAMBLING
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rick Barnes says Vols are 'gonna have class' following heated postgame moment with Florida

Tennessee is looking good for another trip to the NCAA Tournament, knocking off Florida Wednesday night for a 3rd straight win since a road loss to Kentucky. In the showdown with the Gators, the Volunteers erased a halftime deficit before storming all the way back for the 78-71 win. It was a chippy contest with the two teams combining for 35 fouls in the action.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy