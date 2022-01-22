3 Ways to Inspire Your Team in the New Year

One way to get the best start in 2022? Take the time to review your business technology. Check out great tips on areas that you might improve to support the new year success. Regardless of what industry your business is in, it’s important to dedicate a good percentage of your budget to IT. However, it’s equally important that you spend within your means and ensure you’re actually seeing a good return on that investment. End-of-year downtime provides an excellent opportunity to evaluate how much time, productivity and money was lost in 2021 while troubleshooting technology and to proactively plan your IT strategy for the year ahead.

