3 Ways to Inspire Your Team in the New Year

Amid rapidly changing technology, many people still associate artificial intelligence (AI) with science-fiction dystopias. But in reality, AI has become an integral part of our daily lives. We now rely on search-engine algorithms and digital assistants like Alexa and Siri for almost everything, including ordering a taxi or finding out how many calories there are in a 10-inch Margherita pizza. The potential of this technology goes beyond its household use. AI is making great strides in the business world, and creativity may be its ultimate moonshot. About 200 years ago, scientists believed that machines could not create anything new; they could only follow set instructions to perform tasks. But recently, we've seen AI creating original paintings, music and poetry.
