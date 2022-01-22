Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Receives Launch Trailer for PS5 Release

Mega Man X DIVE first hit mobile platforms in 2020 and has now hit Steam in a bit of a shadow drop. Players wanting something new with X-style play will be in for a treat and newcomers will be able to get 50 free spins for a chance to get a series favorite character. There is also a collaboration with Monster Hunter Rise and things like limited armor sets are available for those who participate to grab. A free-to-play Mega Man X game may not be what longtime players had in mind when wanting something new from the series, but it is a chance to partake in something new for the franchise and if it does well, perhaps we’ll see a new full-fledged entry down the road. You can enjoy Mega Man X Dive now on Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO