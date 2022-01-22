ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Receives Launch Trailer for PS5 Release

By Sam Spyrison on January 22, 2022
Cover picture for the articleLast month, Naughty Dog detailed the PS5-specific enhancements coming to their upgraded collection of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, including multiple presentation options, faster loading times, 3D audio and Dualsense integration. Now, just one...

Not For Broadcast Leaves Early Access, Sets Guinness World Record

Back in early 2020, tinyBuild and British developers NotGames released their dystopian news simulator Not For Broadcast in Early Access, where it quickly became a hit on Steam with an “Overwhelmingly Positive” reception, strong sales, and acclaim from several outlets, ourselves included. It turned out to be a rather unique game with a great sense of humor, as you try and edit live-action footage to decide how and what parts of the news should be presented for the National Nightly News in a warped version of Britain. They still had a ways to go back then, but clearly nothing could stall a project like this which required the filming of a lot of people in close proximity, especially before March of 2020. Right?
Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is Available for Pre-Order on Switch

The latest in Developer Ladybug’s line of sprite-based metroidvania titles launched lest year on most platforms, with Switch being the last major one unaccounted for. Fortunately that’s being fixed within a week, so players will be able to experience a new story in the world of Record of Lodoss War. For anyone wanting to experience the anime series first it is worth noting it’s available for free on Funimation to get caught up before diving into the game.
Get the Overview on Pokémon Legends: Arceus with Latest Trailer

Pokémon games haven’t gone through much of a change when it comes to the mainline series. But we will be preparing to explore a brand new, yet old, world in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The latest trailer released gives us an overview of what to expect. Players start...
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Trophies and Saves Will Transfer from PS4 to PS5

If, for whatever reason, you started the PlayStation 4 versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and want to transfer your progress to the PS5 remasters included with the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, then it’s a pretty straightforward process. All you need is a save file stored on your console, either created natively or downloaded from the PS Plus cloud.
Chaos Doesn’t Stand a Chance in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Final Trailer

Team Ninja and Square Enix today dropped the final trailer for their upcoming action RPG, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin may still be two months out from release, but Square Enix are already delivering a final trailer. The game takes place in a dark fantasy reinterpretation of the original Final Fantasy, hence why all the references to the original. The trailer focuses on protagonist Jack Garland as he meets new friends and foes.
NIS Classics Vol. 2 Trailer Released Showcasing Makai Kingdom

NIS Classics Vol. 1 showcased two PS2-era tactical RPGs and now Vol. 2 is set to bring at least one more back with Makai Kingdom alongside the PSP gem ZHP: Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman being a part of NIS Classics Vol. 2. Tactical RPGs have found a strong home...
Sniper Elite 5 Introduces Series-First ‘Invasion Mode’

Not long after officially announcing a fifth instalment in the ongoing series late last year, developer Rebellion have today offered a glimpse into what new features fans have to look forward to, going into Sniper Elite 5. And it would appear that Sniper Elite is itself getting into the PvP/invasion market this time round with what the game is dubbing its own “Invasion Mode”.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Teases Starter Evolutions

We are just days away from the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While there have been leaked spoilers floating around the internet, some may have been lucky enough to avoid them. Today, a new trailer for the game teases a look at the final evolutions for each starter. The...
Breakout: Recharged Breaks into PC, Consoles Next Month

The next entry in Atari’s “Recharged” series hits all major platforms next month with the release of Breakout: Recharged. Like the series’ other entries, Breakout: Recharged brings both visual and gameplay-oriented upgrades to the arcade classic. Presentation-wise, the game is sporting a sleek neon line art aesthetic and a new soundtrack composed by one Megan McDuffee.
Glitch Factory’s No Place for Bravery Sets Sights on 2022 Release

The latest in those luscious pixel art titles and one originally anticipated to drop in 2020 — which then was changed to sometime in 2021 — Brazilian developer Glitch Factory have once more reaffirmed their plans to release their upcoming action RPG sometime this year. Citing a desire for more polish to the game, No Place for Bravery is expected to arrive at some point in Q3 of this year.
Respawn Entertainment Working on Three Star Wars Titles, Including Fallen Order Sequel

EA and Lucasfilm Games today announced that they’re continuing their partnership with three new upcoming Star Wars titles. EA’s ten year exclusivity on the Star Wars IP might be ending, but the partnership won’t. Today, the publisher and rights-holder announced that developer Respawn Entertainment is working on three new Star Wars games. Vince Zampella, Group GM and Founder of Respawn, will oversee this next wave of games.
Final Fantasy XIV Adds Oceania Data Center

Announced last year, the Oceania data center is now live for Final Fantasy XIV players. This has been long desired for Oceanic players as most have had to decide either the Japanese or North American data centers which resulted in some rather sizable pings. The new Materia data center features five servers to choose from, all named after the Heavensward trial bosses: Bismark, Ravana, Sephirot, Sophia, and Zurvan.
The Biggest Improvements Horizon Forbidden West has Made from Zero Dawn

A brand new story-driven single-player IP from the creators of multiplayer shooter Killzone? It may not have seemed like a winning combo at the time, but Guerrilla Games and PlayStation Studios struck gold in 2017 with the release of Horizon Zero Dawn. The game managed to defy all expectations and became a wildly commercial and critical success for PlayStation. It was a fantastic game delivering a mysterious story, strong main protagonist, gorgeous visuals and exhilarating ranged gameplay. Horizon Zero Dawn wasn’t perfect, however, and came with a handful of blemishes.
Triangle Strategy Receives Second English Story Trailer

With less than two months until Triangle Strategy launches the story trailers continue to trickle in and tease interested players over the ever growing cast of characters and intriguing story going on. This time the english trailer focuses on Frederica Aesfrost, a young betrothed woman stuck between an ongoing war due to her husband-to-be. She is struggling to do what she sees to be right in a time where her views to stop the war are viewed as outrageous when so much hangs in the balance of the ongoing fights abound. Despite this, she tries her best to aid those in battle and move towards ending the fight once and for all instead of letting it continue on forever.
Mega Man X DIVE Now Available on Steam

Mega Man X DIVE first hit mobile platforms in 2020 and has now hit Steam in a bit of a shadow drop. Players wanting something new with X-style play will be in for a treat and newcomers will be able to get 50 free spins for a chance to get a series favorite character. There is also a collaboration with Monster Hunter Rise and things like limited armor sets are available for those who participate to grab. A free-to-play Mega Man X game may not be what longtime players had in mind when wanting something new from the series, but it is a chance to partake in something new for the franchise and if it does well, perhaps we’ll see a new full-fledged entry down the road. You can enjoy Mega Man X Dive now on Steam.
Steps of Doom Launches with Surreal Trailer

Looking to add more macabre to your video game library? The two-person team at Souette Studio offer an interesting title with Steps of Doom. It has been available in Europe for about a month and now more players can experience its surreal qualities. Two witches become trapped inside a board...
Get Excited for OlliOlli World with the Official Cinematic Trailer

Fans have been excited for the upcoming OlliOlli World since its reveal with an adorable art style and charming skateboarding gameplay. To get fans further prepared, the team has revealed a brand new cinematic trailer that showcases the characters doing their best to skate around the city and make the best of every rail and trick opportunity they can. Watch as they reach new heights and maybe cause a little trouble along the way, all in a charming 2D animated art style that invites players into this charming world.
Aztech Forgotten Gods Receives Official Release Date Trailer

Excited fans looking for a brand new action adventure have kept their eyes out for Aztech Forgotten Gods for a while now and have been eagerly awaiting the official release. Now the wait is no more, and players now know they’ll be able to jump into this grand new adventure starting in less than two months on March 10. The trailer showcases some brand new gameplay and showcases diving into the monstrous fights that await those willing to take on deadly challenges on the path to making a mark on this ancient world.
Kao the Kangaroo Coming to Switch This Summer

Kao the Kangaroo was a solid 3D action-platformer in the PS2 era, but one that never quite got its due then or later on. Today, Nintendo showcased a new trailer for Kao’s return – coming to Switch and delivering a ton of running, jumping, punching, and a vivid color scheme that goes far beyond what was possible before. It looks to be a reboot – taking themes from the original and modernizing them with a much smoother flow to the gameplay than was ever featured in the original. So far, it’s only been announced for the Switch, but with how good this is looking, maybe we’ll see it down the line for other consoles or PC. Either way, Switch platforming fans are going to be in for a treat when Kao the Kangaroo hits this summer.
Monark Demo is Now Live on PlayStation, Switch

Fans looking forward to Monark’s February 22 release can now get an early taste of the game via a demo that just went live today. As is the case with most demos, players won’t be able to get too far into the game, but there’s likely enough here to form a basic understanding of what’s going on.
