On Tuesday, my seventh book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation was released. In my anticipation (and anxiety), I've been thinking about the South as both an idea and a region even more intensely than usual. And that's saying something, because I am fairly obsessed with the region of my birth and have been for most of my life.

