It’s not the first time an expansion of the Bank Secrecy Act has made its way into an unrelated bill. This episode is sponsored by Nexo, Abra and FTX US. Today on “The Breakdown,” NLW looks at a topic that has seized the attention of the crypto policy community. Hidden in the America COMPETES Act is a change to the Bank Secrecy Act that would allow the secretary of the treasury to compel financial institutions to conduct extraordinary surveillance or even prohibit financial activity entirely on accounts they suspect of money laundering without any public notice or checks and balances. NLW breaks down the proposed change, the response and what it says about the state of the crypto lobby.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO