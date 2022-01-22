ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REEL TALK: 'Munich' is a riveting, edge-of-seat watch

By Pam Powell
Kankakee Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescribed as “fact-based historical fiction,” Robert Harris’s novel “Munich” has been transformed into a thrilling film now streaming on Netflix called “Munich: The Edge of War.”. Starring George MacKay and Jannis Niewöhner as Hugh Legat and Paul von Hartman, director Christian Schwochow takes...

Seattle Times

Now streaming: ‘The Last Duel,’ ‘A Hero,’ ‘Munich: The Edge of War,’ ‘Last Night in Soho’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer star in director Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” (2021, R), a medieval drama based on the true story of the last royally sanctioned duel to the death in France, told from the different perspectives of the three protagonists. The perceptive and creative screenplay is by Damon, co-star Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. (HBO Max)
Flick Filosopher

Munich: The Edge of War movie review: they’ll try to thwart Hitler! (#Netflix)

I’m honestly shocked to discover that the Robert Harris novel — entitled simply Munich — that this tedious “thriller” is based on was published only in 2018. Because the primary reaction I had to its movie version is mystification at how dated it feels. This is the same-old rote, by-the-number World War II–ing we’ve seen countless times before, finding nothing new to say and with no diverting suspense to offer in a milieu that has been extensively explored onscreen and in pop culture overall.
Movie Review – Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

Munich: The Edge of War, 2021. Directed by Christian Schwochow. Starring George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jessica Brown Findlay, Jeremy Irons, Sandra Hüller, Martin Wuttke, Alex Jennings, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, and Robert Bathurst. SYNOPSIS:. War in Europe is imminent, Munich represents a final chance to stop Hitler...
Munich: The Edge of War offers a bland bit of World War II fan fiction

I'm shocked to discover that the Robert Harris novel this tedious "thriller" is based on — titled simply Munich — was published only in 2018. Because the primary reaction I have to its movie version is mystification at how dated it feels. This is the same old by-the-numbers World War II–ing we've seen countless times before, finding nothing new to say and with no diverting suspense to offer in a milieu that has been extensively explored onscreen and in pop culture.
Where Was Munich: The Edge of War Filmed?

‘Munich: The Edge of War’ is a gripping British period drama movie directed by Christian Schwochow that depicts a series of important events leading up to World War 2. Based on the eponymous novel by Robert Harris, the story follows Hugh Legat, a British government official who travels to Munich for an emergency conference. En route to Munich, Hugh bumps into his former classmate Paul von Hartman, a German diplomat who is also attending the conference.
The Independent

Review: Europe on the precipice in 'Munich — Edge of War'

When we last we saw George MacKay running, he was sprinting full-tilt across a World War I battlefield. In “1917,” the British actor played a soldier tasked with delivering a message that a soon-to-be-launched offensive is doomed to fail. In “Munich — Edge of War," the year is 1938 and the setting is London then Munich. But MacKay is again bearing urgent communications that sometimes cause him to race down city streets — like to hand the Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) news of Germany's latest actions against Czechoslovakia. We're not yet immersed in the helter-skelter of war,...
Munich – Edge of War star breaks down filming intense scene with George McKay

Europe stands on the brink of war. Hitler and his Nazi party are readying an invasion of the Sudetenland, and the great powers in Europe cannot stop him. This is the political backdrop to the new Netflix war movie Munich – Edge of War which tells the gripping story of how British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s fought for peace in the years before World War 2.
The Real WW2 History of Netflix’s Munich: The Edge of War

One of the best aspects about Netflix and director Christian Schwochow’s Munich: The Edge of War is how acutely it makes you feel like it’s 1938. With its clandestine midnight meetings in hotel rooms and ministry offices, and its strained government officials struggling to grasp the full horror of what’s staring them in the face, the new film reminds audiences of the indecision and uncertainties which clouded the view for many on the path to World War II.
Berlin Names Competition Jury With Connie Nielsen, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival has named the final six members of its competition jury which, together with jury president M. Night Shyamalan, will pick the Gold and Silver Bear winners of this year’s Berlinale. Joining The Sixth Sense helmer are Danish star Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, French producer Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle), and Brooker Prize-nominated Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga (The Mournable Body). German director Anne Zohra Berrached (24 Weeks) and Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz (Love for Sale) complete the three-woman, four-man international jury. Berlin also named the three-person jury for its competitive Encounters section,...
What’s on TV tonight: Ozark, Fraggle Rock, Munich: The Edge of War and more

Initially compared unfavourably to Breaking Bad in its depiction of a suburban family getting embroiled in the drugs trade, Ozark has gradually carved out its own identity and a growing fanbase drawn in no small part by the excellence of Laura Linney as Byrde family matriarch Wendy and Julia Garner as their bête noire, Ruth Langmore. Following a shocking opening when the Byrdes – all smiles, incongruously – are involved in a serious traffic accident, we flash back to the end of the previous series, with Wendy and Marty (Jason Bateman) cleaning themselves up following the bloody demise of Helen Pierce, Janet McTeer’s menacing attorney. With cartel kingpin Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) looking to go straight and hand over to his heir apparent, the Byrdes must now launder both his money and his reputation. With Ruth fully immersed in the opium trade, FBI Agent Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes) getting the gig she craved and a dodgy private investigator (Adam Rothenberg) making enquiries about Helen’s whereabouts, the screws are tightened nicely over the course of these first seven episodes of the fourth and final series; the remaining seven will be released later this year. GT.
'Munich: The Edge of War' review: Historic thriller tackles inevitable

The handsome and involving brink-of-WWII drama “Munich: The Edge of War” does a decent enough job of making viewers believe something they know happened might not happen. It’s 1938 and Hitler is on the brink of invading Czechoslovakia. A pair of pals from Oxford University find themselves in the crosshairs of history: George MacKay (“1917”) is Hugh Legat, an aide for British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons), while Jannis Niewohner is Paul von Hartmann, Hitler’s foreign press secretary and a double agent trying to lead a resistance against the Führer. Can they pool their resources and somehow stop the war from happening? Of course note! But... maybe?
7 Movies Like Munich: The Edge of War You Must See

‘Munich: The Edge of War,’ directed by Christian Schwochow, tells the story of the peace agreement between British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Adolf Hitler. The film, set in 1938, deals with the tense political situation in Europe during the era and uses a blend of history and fiction to craft a gripping narrative. The plot centers on two young diplomats who find themselves with an important task to fulfill while the peace summit occurs.
Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Munich - The Edge of War

Netflix's new historical drama Munich - The Edge of War landed on the streaming platform on Friday and viewers are all saying the same thing about the film. Based on the novel Munich by Robert Harris, the film focuses on the Munich Conference in August 1938 where the government of Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately seeks a peaceful solution, attempting to stop Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia.
