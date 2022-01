MANISTEE — The Manistee-Ludington area PFLAG group will meet via Zoom Sunday at 1 p.m., according to a news release from the organization. Lou Anne Smoot will be the guest speaker for the Jan. 16 meeting. She will "share the struggle of hiding her homosexuality in Texas for 60 years and how she built the courage to come out. As a member of a conservative family which raised her in the Baptist faith she faced a number of challenges to acknowledging her sexuality," according to a news release.

