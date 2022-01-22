Brian Laundrie Admitted to Murdering Gabby Petito in Notebook Confession

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman inside a building in Queens. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 190th Street and Woodhull Avenue in Hollis. Police said the man was already inside the lobby when the woman returned home. He allegedly slapped her buttocks as she walked by, then followed her into the elevator. Police said he punched and kicked her in the face, and then threatened to rape her and removed some of her clothing. He also stole her cellphone before leaving the building, police said. The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital with pain, bruising and swelling to her face. The Queens Special Victims Squad is now investigating. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO