In this second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still are searching for the best ways to survive. Fortunately, more studies are providing the research data to help us find the best ways to adapt to the significant challenges the pandemic poses. In one study, (2020, Besser. A. et al.), researchers found that better adaptability to the pandemic was associated with lower dependency and self-criticism and higher levels of self-esteem and sense of mattering; other important factors were cognitive flexibility (the ability to revise and adjust thinking) and a tendency to experience frequent positive automatic thoughts and less negative automatic thoughts (i.e. thoughts about loneliness).

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO