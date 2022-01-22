ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Electric heater to blame for Arlington fire that left one woman dead

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
 6 days ago
ARLINGTON, Mass. — One person is dead following a fire at an elderly housing complex in Arlington, and Boston 25 News has learned the cause of the fire was an electric baseboard heater. The heater either malfunctioned or was too close to flammable items, according to a news release from Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley.

Chief Kelley told Boston 25 News a woman has died as a result of the early morning fire. That victim’s name is not being released pending notification of family. The Chief also confirmed another person is injured.

“On behalf of the Arlington Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s loved ones,” said Chief Kelley. “Her loss is a tragedy for the family and the community. Fortunately, smoke alarms and fire sprinklers in the building operated properly, alerting residents and containing the fire until our firefighters arrived to extinguish it. Without smoke alarms and sprinklers, this morning’s tragedy could have been even worse.”

The fire broke out at 4 a.m. Saturday on the third floor of the apartment complex, called Chestnut Manor, at 54 Medford Street in Arlington. Residents on the third floor and below were told to evacuate.

Chief Kelley believes the woman who died was in the unit next to where the fire started. About 16 people were displaced due to the fire. The building houses older adults.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Red Cross is working to help residents who are displaced find places to stay. In addition, a donation fund has been setup to help those impacted by the fire. Money raised will be used to rehouse residents that have been displaced and to replace things that were lost in the fire. To donate to the Chestnut Manor Relief Fund, visit www.arlingtoncommunitycenter.org/chestnutmanor.

