What to Do If Your Dog Eats Chocolate

Have you noticed your pooch snacking on grass? Here’s why your lawn suddenly seems as appetizing as kibble. Every dog owner will sometimes chance upon their dog munching busily on a tuft of unappetizing, green grass. Even if you provide them with a tasty, healthy, and regular diet – and treats as well – they will still resort to eating grass! Even if they vomit because of that unsavory meal. Why on earth would they do that? Well, before you jump to conclusions, you need to know that there are some logical explanations involved. Dogs eating grass is a usual occurrence, and there are a number of reasons involved.
Comments / 0