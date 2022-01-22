ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

S06 Ep21: Patchwork Quilt, Part XXXI

By Diane Jones
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Music expresses feeling and thought, without language; it was below and before speech, and it is above and beyond all words.” – Robert G. Ingersoll. Let’s add yet another block to our Patchwork Quilt of great music by women....

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nellie Mae Rowe
Person
Mary Jo Salter
Person
Renée Fleming
Person
Caroline Shaw
Person
Emily Dickinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patchwork Quilt#Piano Music#Aurora Borealis#Anthropocene#Wcny Fm
