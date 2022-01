The list of automotive firsts is incredibly long when it comes to features we take for granted in today's cars. For example, the first company that thought to put brakes on all four wheels of a car to sell was Italian (Isotta Fraschini) and did so in 1910. The first windscreen washer didn't arrive until 1936, courtesy of Studebaker. Built-in cupholders were a late arrival in 1983 with the Dodge Caravan/Plymouth Voyager, yet the first radio available in a car from the factory came from Daimler in 1922. The first factory-installed stereo system arrived in the mid-1960s. We're going to keep the rest of this list more modern, though, and look for things we take for granted but someone had to think to do first.

