ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz - 1/23/22

By Facebook
NBA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwners of the NBA’s top home record, the Warriors will play their fourth of seven-straight home games on Sunday against the Jazz. This will be the second of this season’s four head-to-head meetings between the two teams, as the Warriors’ won a New Years Day matchup in Utah 123-116. Sunday’s game...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Mitchell Robinson, Rudy Gobert lead top 12 players in putbacks

There are 312 players that have averaged at least 15 minutes per game and played at least 15 games through Jan. 25. New York center Mitchell Robinson ranks 300th among that group in usage rate (10.9%). The Knicks have six players with usage rates over 20%, led by Julius Randle (26.7%) and RJ Barrett (24.6%), while Robinson ranks 12th on his team in usage and sixth in minutes played.
NBA
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Under Fire For Using Kobe Bryant Tribute To Take Shots At Current NBA Players: "Don't Use A Man Who Has Passed Away To Push Your Opinions About Modern Day Players."

Stephen A. Smith has received plenty of criticism after his tribute to Kobe Bryant went viral for the wrong reasons. The ESPN analyst, like the rest of us, remembered the Black Mamba on the second anniversary of his tragic death. Everybody wanted to express their love to Kobe, his daughter...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
NBA
NBA

Draymond Green signs exclusive, multiyear deal with Turner Sports, 'Inside the NBA'

Draymond Green, a three-time NBA Champion and three-time NBA All-Star with the Golden State Warriors, will join Turner Sports in an exclusive, multiyear agreement. The unique arrangement will include Green making appearances on TNT’s Inside the NBA, among additional content initiatives throughout the Turner Sports and Bleacher Report portfolio, as an active player.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#The Warriors
NBA

Voting results: 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters

Starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game were selected by fans, current NBA players and a media panel. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters, while players and media accounted for 25 percent each. After all votes were tallied, players were ranked in each conference...
NBA
NBA

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins Named 2022 NBA All-Star Starters

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Andrew Wiggins have been named starters in the 71st NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Curry will make his eighth All-Star Game appearance, surpassing Rick Barry’s franchise record of seven All-Star starts, and trailing only Paul Arizin (10 appearances) for most All-Star selections in Warriors history. Wiggins was named a starter in his first All-Star appearance. The Warriors have had multiple All-Star starters in five of the past eight seasons.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Ends The Ben Simmons Drama

Will there or will there not be an end to the Ben Simmons’ saga at the NBA trade deadline? As of now, that answer is unknown but we know that the guard remains the biggest trade piece available right now. When the time comes, the Houston Rockets could be an interesting landing spot.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
lineups.com

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors 1/27/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Matchup Preview (1/27/22) The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23) travel to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (35-13) Thursday night. The Timberwolves have elevated their level of play recently, which has resulted in a 8-4 record in January. They currently hold a 2 game winning streak and will look to extend it against a tough Warriors team. Last game, the Timberwolves narrowly defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 in large part due to Anthony Edwards. He scored 40 points and grabbed 9 rebounds on an efficient 51 FG%. Edwards looks like a future superstar and has the talent to win a scoring title. Karl-Anthony Towns produced a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds, while D’Angelo Russell chipped in 22 points and 4 assists. The trio of Russell, Edwards, and Towns complement each other well and allow them to play to their strengths. For this game, Patrick Beverley is a game time decision, but the Timberwolves roster is healthy besides him. The loss of Beverley would not be hugely detrimental because the Timberwolves have plenty of guard depth, such as Jaylen Nowell, Malik Beasley, and Josh Okogie.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Atlanta is currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture....
NBA
NBA

MRI Reveals Nassir Little With Left Shoulder Labral Tear

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 27, 2022) – An MRI taken January 26 revealed Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little with a left shoulder labral tear, the team announced today. The injury occurred with 8:11 remaining in the fourth quarter of Portland’s game against Minnesota on January 25. An update on...
NBA
NBA

Kevin Durant Selected as All-Star Game Starter and Captain

BROOKLYN (Jan. 27, 2022) – The NBA announced today that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been selected by fans, current NBA players and a media panel to start in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Durant was selected as captain after receiving the most votes among Eastern Conference players. He will join the Lakers’ LeBron James, who was selected as captain for the Western Conference, and draft rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy