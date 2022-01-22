Game Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz - 1/23/22

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Matchup Preview (1/27/22) The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23) travel to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (35-13) Thursday night. The Timberwolves have elevated their level of play recently, which has resulted in a 8-4 record in January. They currently hold a 2 game winning streak and will look to extend it against a tough Warriors team. Last game, the Timberwolves narrowly defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 in large part due to Anthony Edwards. He scored 40 points and grabbed 9 rebounds on an efficient 51 FG%. Edwards looks like a future superstar and has the talent to win a scoring title. Karl-Anthony Towns produced a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds, while D’Angelo Russell chipped in 22 points and 4 assists. The trio of Russell, Edwards, and Towns complement each other well and allow them to play to their strengths. For this game, Patrick Beverley is a game time decision, but the Timberwolves roster is healthy besides him. The loss of Beverley would not be hugely detrimental because the Timberwolves have plenty of guard depth, such as Jaylen Nowell, Malik Beasley, and Josh Okogie.

