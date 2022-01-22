ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

Stowe Winter Carnival features ice carving, volleyball

SFGate
 6 days ago

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The 47th Stowe Winter Carnival is underway...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Stowe, VT
Stowe, VT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Volleyball#Carving#Stowe Winter Carnival#Ap
newsnationnow.com

2 of 3 Houston officers released from hospital after shooting

(NewsNation Now) — Two Houston police officers were released from the hospital Friday following a police chase that ended in a shootout and an hourslong standoff with a barricaded suspect. The situation began about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday as officers responded to a family disturbance call at a home...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy