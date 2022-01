BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday and Saturday are Alert Days due to the threat of snow and wind from a Nor’easter that will rapidly intensify as it moves offshore of Maryland. We started off our Alert Day with a cold front triggering scattered snow showers across parts of Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford and Howard Counties. Our more significant weather event won’t begin until later Friday afternoon. A shift towards the coast in the path of the Nor’easter has upped the Baltimore area’s chance for several inches of snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect at 4 p.m. Friday for the Interstate 95 corridor,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO