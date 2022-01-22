ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd handgun found in just over a week at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Allegheny County police confiscated a loaded handgun found in a passenger’s possession Saturday morning at Pittsburgh International Airport’s main security checkpoint.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the 9mm handgun just before 6 a.m. in a backpack belonging to a 23-year-old man, according to police.

The man had a valid concealed carry permit from West Virginia, police said, indicating they don’t expect to file charges.

On Jan. 14, a Ligonier woman was found carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun in her knapsack at the airport. The woman told officers she forgot she had the gun with her.

The TSA indicated it would follow up that case with a federal financial civil penalty.

Passengers who bring firearms into an airport checkpoint can face federal civil fines of up to $10,000, police said. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

According to the TSA, 32 guns were found at the airport in 2017, 34 in 2018 and 35 in 2020.

