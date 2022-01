As we're all well-aware, divorces can get contentious – especially where big names and big property values are concerned. There's a lot of give and take, but mostly take, as the logistics are hammered out. Kim Kardashian herself finally won the notorious Hidden Hills mansion from Kanye West in their divorce, only for him to move in as her neighbor not long after. The case of Kelly Clarkson’s divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, though, is a horse of a slightly different color. The pop singer faced a legal setback in the fight over their formerly joint Montana ranch, but now they've seemingly come to agreement on the matter.

