Ask the doctors 1/22

By Eve Glazier, M.D.,, Elizabeth Ko, M.D.
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Doctors: What happened with those identical twins – I think they’re well-known marathon runners – who did a study about how their bodies would change if one ate more meat and one went vegan? Did it wind up proving anything?. The unique attributes of identical...

www.spokesman.com

fox26houston.com

Doctor reverses autoimmune disease with diet

HOUSTON - A doctor reversed her own disease through diet and nutrition, and now she is helping patients across the country do the same. She says they're tossing-out medications and replacing them with fruits and vegetables. Dr. Brooke Goldner is a busy mom, best-selling author, and on a mission to...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Study finds that 10 minutes of exercise could be lifesaving for adults over 40

A new study has found that adding 10 minutes of exercise a day could be lifesaving.In a recent study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers looked at data from the ââNational Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). From 2003 to 2006, participants over the age of six were examined based on their physical activity. JAMA then further studied 4,840 adults from the survey who were either between the age of 40 to 85 or older. The exercise and death rates of these participants were tracked up until the end of 2015.Results found approximately 110,00 deaths...
WORKOUTS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

How Often Do You Really Need to Shower?

Adulthood doesn't come with a guidebook for advice on basic body care (or basic ​anything​, unfortunately). It's just assumed that you'll figure it out. Still, some advice on showering would be nice. After all, some people scrunch up their faces at the mere suggestion of not sudsing up...
LIFESTYLE
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH

