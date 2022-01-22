ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Single Drunk Female’ Series Premiere

Cadillac News
 6 days ago

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week:...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Get to Know More About Sofia Black-D'Elia, the Star of Single Drunk Female

We're about to see a lot more of Sofia Black-D'Elia thanks to Freeform's new comedy, Single Drunk Female, which follows 20-something Samantha struggling to maintain her sobriety after an embarrassing public meltdown that gets her fired from her job and forces her to move back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy). Here are a few fun facts about Sofia ahead of the show's Jan. 21 premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
Democrat-Herald

Worth Watching: Another ‘Ghost’ Emerges, ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Women’ Finale, Ed and Randall’s ‘True Story’

CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts introduces a new spirit when Hetty’s philandering husband emerges from a secret vault. Freeform’s Single Drunk Female follows a 20something on the rocky road to recovery. ABC’s Women of the Movement historical docudrama reaches its inspiring conclusion. Sitcom veterans Ed Helms and Randall Park interpret true stories with whimsical recreations.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Episodes#Small Victories
justjaredjr.com

Who Stars In 'Single Drunk Female'? Meet The Cast of Freeform's New Show!

Single Drunk Female is the latest comedy series on Freeform and it premieres TONIGHT (January 20)!. The new show follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink, who, after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Single Drunk Female: Season One Ratings

Freeform doesn’t have many original scripted series these days. Could that work in a new show like Single Drunk Female’s favor or, will it all come down to ratings and the bottom line? Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Single Drunk Female’ Cast and Producers on the Comedy, the Characters, and AA

Executive producer Simone Finch (The Conners) drew on her personal battle with alcoholism when creating the new comedy Single Drunk Female, debuting on Freeform on January 20, 2022. The half-hour comedy follows Samantha (Sofia Black-D’Elia), a 20-something with a drinking problem and a life that’s falling apart. Samantha’s just lost her job at a New York media company as the series kicks off, and that’s just the beginning of her problems. She’s forced to move back in with her mom (Ally Sheedy) and her new job at a grocery store is definitely not as glamourous as writing quizzes for a popular media outlet.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Here's the True Story Behind Freeform's Single Drunk Female

Released on Hulu on Jan. 20, Single Drunk Female is a relatable Freeform dramedy filled with emotion and humor. Based on a true story, it follows Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia), a 28-year-old recovering alcoholic who works to stay sober while living with her judgmental mother and dealing with her ex-best friend dating her ex.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: A Single Drunk Female tries to get her act together in the new comedy

Single Drunk Female makes its debut, starring Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ally Sheedy, and creator Simone Finch tells us about the evolution of the series and the late comedian who helped shape it to the point that a network bought it. "I used to work with Norm Macdonald on Roseanne and The Conners, and he read a draft and he actually gave me some of the best notes anyone has ever given me," Finch reveals. "And it was after I did the draft with his notes that Freeform bought it."
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES
Cadillac News

Roush Review: Sobering Up With a ‘Single Drunk Female’

“I miss being a drunk. There was a lot less accountability,” moans Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on her ninth “very boring and miserable” day of sobriety. Such is life for a recovering Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s raw yet wry character study of a 28-year-old who learns to define herself by something other than her alcohol intake. No one said it would be easy—and as an on-screen “sobriety calculator” ticks off the long and often painful days, this dramedy from creator Simone Finch and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) finds flashes of humor and even glimmers of hope in Sam’s rough journey.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Jojo Brown Joins the Party in 'Single Drunk Female' as Samantha's New Boss

The newest comedy from Freeform about twenty-somethings comes with a twist. Single Drunk Female was created by Simone Finch (The Conners) and will follow the life of Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) after a public outburst at a New York media company. To sober up and avoid jail time, Samantha moves home to Boston with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy).
TV SERIES
Distractify

Raise Your Mocktails Because 'Single Drunk Female' Has Arrived! Let's Talk Episode Schedule

In Freeform's new dramedy Single Drunk Female — which is a play on the 1992 thriller Single White Female — 20-something-year-old Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) is ditching her many bottles of beer and booze for Shirley Temples, metaphorically at least. In Simone Finch's "universally relatable" series, journalist and alcoholic Sam watches her life blow up after physically assaulting a co-worker.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Here's What Inspired Freeform’s New Dramedy Series 'Single Drunk Female'

With Freeform not having many original scripted shows these days, it's fantastic that the network is kicking off 2022 with new programming. The dramedy Single Drunk Female centers around alcoholic Samantha Fink (played by Sofia Black- D'Elia) as she navigates her recovery. Samantha works at an entertainment website, or at least she did until she gets fired from her boss for showing up to work drunk way too many times.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Single Drunk Female Recap: A Hot Mess — Plus, Grade the Premiere

Staying sober while surrounded by others who drink is no easy feat, and Single Drunk Female’s central character learned that firsthand in Thursday’s double-episode premiere. The Freeform comedy follows Sam Fink (played by Sofia Black-D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic whose embarrassingly public breakdown within the series’ first few minutes marked a new low. She was fired from her job for showing up drunk, was sentenced to rehab and community service after accidentally hitting her former boss in the eye with a phone, and moved back in with her overbearing mother Carol (Ally Sheedy). After a 30-day stint in rehab, Sam began her sobriety...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fox Spring Premiere Dates: More ‘Masked Singer’; ‘9-1-1’ Return; ‘Domino Masters’ Debuts, More

Fox has set spring premiere dates for the return of several shows including TV’s No. 1 unscripted hit and 9-1-1 and the debut of a domino-themed competition show. Season 7 of its smash The Masked Singer will bow at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, followed by the series premiere of competition show Domino Masters. MasterChef Junior returns for an eighth season at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, with the previously announced series premiere of Welcome to Flatch set for 9:30. An episode of Call Me Kat will air in-between. 9-1-1 launches the second half of its fifth season at 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, followed...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nick Stahl Cast in ‘Let the Right One In’ Showtime TV Series

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines star Nick Stahl has been cast in Showtime’s adaptation of vampire thriller Let the Right One In. Inspired by the Swedish novel and film, the series “centers on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy