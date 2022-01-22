ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville boys swimmers defeat Weedsport, 54-37

By Phil Blackwell
BALDWINSVILLE – A full week after appearing in the Salt City Athletic Conference Invitational, the Baldwinsville boys swim team had a successful return to head-to-head competition.

Led again by Mikey White and Harrison Meyers, the Bees, improving to 5-3 on the season, topped Weedsport 54-37 Friday at the Baker High School pool.

White would claim first place in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.36 seconds as Trevor Kantak (25.02) finished second. This came after White, Kantak, Jonathan Stevens and Treygan St. John opened the meet by taking the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:56.92.

Meyers twice had the quickest times in any race, taking the 200 individual medley in 2:18.49 before he won the 100 freestyle in 54.04 seconds as Alex Lamkoski was second in 58.72.

Lucas Clay, in 5:51.19, was first in the 500 freestyle, this after a 200 freestyle where he earned first place in 2:08.63.

Working together in the 200 freestye relay, White, Meyers, Ben Webster and Brennan Gruppe picked up first place in 1:40 flat, this after Gruppe was victorious in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.72.

Keenan Smith’s 1:13.57 held off Webster (1:14.55) in the 100 breaststroke, with Colin Szkotak going 1:08.49 to edge Lakomski (1:09.63) in the 100 backstroke. Clay, Meyers, Gruppe and Elijah Bettinger had a time of 3:53.60 in the 400 freestyle relay.

B’ville stays home next week for back-to-back meets against Auburn and Oswego.

